Children's Hospital is an application for the Android phone or tablet that will allow you as a parent, grandparent or caregiver to find and read helpful pediatric health information and easily get in touch with your doctor or East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

At East Tennessee Children's Hospital, children are our only concern, and that is what drives our mission: to provide the best possible health care to every child we serve from East Tennessee, southwest Virginia, southeast Kentucky and western North Carolina. It is a mission that centers on a profound and unchanging commitment to the physical, educational and emotional needs of each child.

Download and start using this helpful resource provided by your friends at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn.

Features:

Symptom Checker

Doctor Locator

Quick access to emergency numbers

Hospital information and directions

General medical information for quick and easy reference

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
