Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin offers 24/7 online pediatric urgent care visits. Whether youre at home or away, Childrens from Home provides medical care to your child.

Childrens From Home features:

-No appointment needed

-Pediatric providers

-Available 24/7/365

-Private and secure, HIPAA compliant connection

Common conditions we treat:

-Fever

-Flu

-Cold

-Pink eye

-Rash

-Vomiting/diarrhea

-Allergy symptoms

And more!

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 11.4.2.001_00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
