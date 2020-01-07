Version without ads. Paint drawings and biblical images of the Old Testament and the New Testament. Its ideal for kids to have contact with the well-known Bible references. As the ark of Noah or Adam and Eve, among other passages with Jesus, Mary, the Three Wise Men or the Last Supper. Its perfect for boys and girls to be connected with religion. Ideal for children who go to church and want to be closer to God, our Lord.

This application allows children to enjoy these colorful drawings and to paint their favorite scenes from the Bible. It is a children's educational learning game with which your children paint with their fingers as if they were colored pencils or crayons.

With this coloring book, children will learn how to combine the colors and increase their creativity. It is a free educational game, amusing and entertaining, ideal for children attending the nursery, kindergarten or school. Ideal for children with more than 3 years old who are in preschool or primary school.

Whats more, you can share the images your children colored with whomever you want, a family member or a friend.