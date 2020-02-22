X

Chicago Hockey: Livescore & News for Android

By X Sports Free

Developer's Description

By X Sports

If you are a true fan of Chicago Hockey, you must have installed this APP to be aware of everything that happens in the world of Chicago Hockey.

We have the best news, videos and the most updated LIVESCORE so you do not miss anything from Chicago Hockey.

For more information or suggestions: sportsxapps@gmail.com

SportsX are not affiliated with the Chicago Blackhawks, the NHL, or any of the news providers shown within this application. All news content, trademarks, logos, etc. are the sole property of its respective owners, publishers, and authors.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.4.14

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.2.4.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping