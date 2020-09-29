Join or Sign In

Chic & Shop Qatar for iOS

By Tania Kau

Developer's Description

By Tania Kau

We are eager to see you at our store Chic & Shop (Qatar), the premiere luxury online platform in Qatar that

provides a trusted and sustainable environment for buying and selling new and preloved luxury items.

We believe that style never goes out of fashion and we want to give your treasured possessions a new home.

Established since 2015, we provide a comprehensive collection of curated luxury goods that are authenticated, and quality

controlled by our in- house expert teams.

Our promise to you is 100% authenticity guaranteed, because you deserve the best !

Application functionalities (Actual):

- Online Shopping

- Online Customer Service

- Personal Account Management

- Orders & Returns Management

Application functionalities (Coming Next September):

- Sell my products on Chic & Shop Qatar

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
