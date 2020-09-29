We are eager to see you at our store Chic & Shop (Qatar), the premiere luxury online platform in Qatar that

provides a trusted and sustainable environment for buying and selling new and preloved luxury items.

We believe that style never goes out of fashion and we want to give your treasured possessions a new home.

Established since 2015, we provide a comprehensive collection of curated luxury goods that are authenticated, and quality

controlled by our in- house expert teams.

Our promise to you is 100% authenticity guaranteed, because you deserve the best !

Application functionalities (Actual):

- Online Shopping

- Online Customer Service

- Personal Account Management

- Orders & Returns Management

Application functionalities (Coming Next September):

- Sell my products on Chic & Shop Qatar