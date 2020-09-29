Sign in to add and modify your software
We are eager to see you at our store Chic & Shop (Qatar), the premiere luxury online platform in Qatar that
provides a trusted and sustainable environment for buying and selling new and preloved luxury items.
We believe that style never goes out of fashion and we want to give your treasured possessions a new home.
Established since 2015, we provide a comprehensive collection of curated luxury goods that are authenticated, and quality
controlled by our in- house expert teams.
Our promise to you is 100% authenticity guaranteed, because you deserve the best !
Application functionalities (Actual):
- Online Shopping
- Online Customer Service
- Personal Account Management
- Orders & Returns Management
Application functionalities (Coming Next September):
- Sell my products on Chic & Shop Qatar