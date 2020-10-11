Chess Tournament - ChessClub.io.

Manage Chess Tournaments from sign up to match making to scoring using swiss sys and other matching algorithms.

This is the client app used for players to participate in the tournaments created on https://ChessClub.io by Chess Clubs.

This project is designed to be a solution designed for mobile and tables that allows multiple scorekeepers to enter scores at the same time. The software allows for quick corrections by coaches and exception without halting the full tournament. Players could also see their scores in real time.

We have ran multiple tournaments with 200+ students all of which ended on time or ahead of schedule. The tournament have also moved to paperless and without cables. All registration, score keeping and pairing were done on mobile devices or tablets. Push notification all for quick and seamless round transitions and communication.

Other tournament software had limited pairing algorithms. The new system took into account grade, school, previously played opponents, and ELO ranking and rating. All the weights can be adjusted on the fly as seen fit by the chess club coaches. Once pairing are created, the students start finding their next table via the app and a text message, often even before we announce a new round. FIDE ratings are not connected to the internal system at this time.