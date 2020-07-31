Join or Sign In

Chess. King's Indian Defense for iOS

By Chess King Free

Developer's Description

By Chess King

This chess course is aimed at club and intermediate players and presents the theory and playing hooks in the most sharp and deciding variations of the King's Indian Defense developing after moves 1. d4 Nf6 2. c4 g6 3. Nc3 Bg7.

The course presents a deep theoretical and practical overview of the actual variations and 430 exercises to solve. The course will be useful to all chess players employing the King's Indian Defense on either white or black sides.

This course is in the series Chess King Learn (https://learn.chessking.com/), which is an unprecedented chess teaching method. In the series are included courses in tactics, strategy, openings, middle game, and endgame, split by levels from beginners to experienced players, and even professional players.

With the help of this course, you can improve your chess knowledge, learn new tactical tricks and combinations, and consolidate the acquired knowledge into practice.

The program acts as a coach who gives tasks to solve and helps to solve them if you get stuck. It will give you hints, explanations and show you even striking refutation of the mistakes you might make.

The program also contains a theoretical section, which explains the methods of the game in a certain stage of the game, based on actual examples. The theory is presented in an interactive way, which means you can not only read the text of the lessons, but also to make moves on the board and work out unclear moves on the board.

Advantages of the program:

High quality examples, all double-checked for correctness

You need to enter all key moves, required by the teacher

Different levels of complexity of the tasks

Various goals, which need to be reached in the problems

The program gives hint if an error is made

For typical mistaken moves, the refutation is shown

You can play out any position of the tasks against the computer

Interactive theoretical lessons

Structured table of contents

The program monitors the change in the rating (ELO) of the player during the learning process

Test mode with flexible settings

Possibility to bookmark favorite exercises

The application is adapted to the bigger screen of a tablet

The application does not require an internet connection

The course includes a free part, in which you can test the program. Lessons offered in the free version is fully functional. They allow you to test the application in real world conditions before releasing the following topics:

1. Kings indian defense

1.1. Classical variation

1.2. Fianchetto variation

1.3. Four pawns' attack

1.4. Saemisch variation

1.5. Other variations

2. Kings indian defence - theory

2.1. The closed center

2.2. Positions with the opened center (e5:d4)

2.3. Saemisch system

2.4. Classical system

2.5. Fianchetto variation

2.6. Yugoslavian variation

2.7. Averbakh system

2.8. Variation of 4 pawns

2.9. Petrosian System

2.10. Exemplary games

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
