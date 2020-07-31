Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This chess course is aimed at club and intermediate players and presents the theory and playing hooks in the most sharp and deciding variations of the King's Indian Defense developing after moves 1. d4 Nf6 2. c4 g6 3. Nc3 Bg7.
The course presents a deep theoretical and practical overview of the actual variations and 430 exercises to solve. The course will be useful to all chess players employing the King's Indian Defense on either white or black sides.
This course is in the series Chess King Learn (https://learn.chessking.com/), which is an unprecedented chess teaching method. In the series are included courses in tactics, strategy, openings, middle game, and endgame, split by levels from beginners to experienced players, and even professional players.
With the help of this course, you can improve your chess knowledge, learn new tactical tricks and combinations, and consolidate the acquired knowledge into practice.
The program acts as a coach who gives tasks to solve and helps to solve them if you get stuck. It will give you hints, explanations and show you even striking refutation of the mistakes you might make.
The program also contains a theoretical section, which explains the methods of the game in a certain stage of the game, based on actual examples. The theory is presented in an interactive way, which means you can not only read the text of the lessons, but also to make moves on the board and work out unclear moves on the board.
Advantages of the program:
High quality examples, all double-checked for correctness
You need to enter all key moves, required by the teacher
Different levels of complexity of the tasks
Various goals, which need to be reached in the problems
The program gives hint if an error is made
For typical mistaken moves, the refutation is shown
You can play out any position of the tasks against the computer
Interactive theoretical lessons
Structured table of contents
The program monitors the change in the rating (ELO) of the player during the learning process
Test mode with flexible settings
Possibility to bookmark favorite exercises
The application is adapted to the bigger screen of a tablet
The application does not require an internet connection
The course includes a free part, in which you can test the program. Lessons offered in the free version is fully functional. They allow you to test the application in real world conditions before releasing the following topics:
1. Kings indian defense
1.1. Classical variation
1.2. Fianchetto variation
1.3. Four pawns' attack
1.4. Saemisch variation
1.5. Other variations
2. Kings indian defence - theory
2.1. The closed center
2.2. Positions with the opened center (e5:d4)
2.3. Saemisch system
2.4. Classical system
2.5. Fianchetto variation
2.6. Yugoslavian variation
2.7. Averbakh system
2.8. Variation of 4 pawns
2.9. Petrosian System
2.10. Exemplary games