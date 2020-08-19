Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Chemistry News by C&EN for iOS

By American Chemical Society Free

Developer's Description

By American Chemical Society

The Chemistry News by C&EN app delivers daily chemistry news and weekly issues of our magazine optimized for your mobile device. The app is available exclusively to members of the American Chemical Society. Keep your membership up to date to read your chemistry news anytime, anywhere, online or off. Install the app today and log in with your ACS ID and password.

Questions about this app? Write to us at cenfeedback@acs.org.

About C&EN:

Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN) is the world's most comprehensive and authoritative news source about chemistry and related fields. Our journalists are based in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, and chemists recognize us for our breaking-news coverage and award-winning features.

At C&EN were committed to keeping you up to date with the chemistry news that matters most. Our reporters and editors track important research advances, business and policy trends, chemical safety practices, career guidance, and more.

With this app, you can:

Access latest news and weekly issues from C&EN

Read downloaded articles offline

Search your favorite chemistry topics

Bookmark a story and read it later

Share stories with your networks via email, text, and social

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now