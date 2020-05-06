X

Chemical Engineering & Thermodynamics for Android

By Engineering Hub Free

Developer's Description

By Engineering Hub

Chemical engineering & thermodynamics notes for chemical engineering.Chemical engineering & thermodynamics almost cover all important topics which are indexed chapter wise :-

Chapter 1

1. Basic concepts of work & heat system

2. properties and state of systems

3. First Law of Thermodynamics

4. Applications

5. batch flow processes

6. steady & unsteady state flow

Chapter 2

1. Critical properties corresponding state compressibility

2. PVT behavior of pure fluids virial equation

3. generalized correlation & eccentric factor

4. behaviour of liquid

5. second law of T.D

6. Applications of Second Law of Thermodynamics

Chapter 3

1. carnot cycle

2. carnot theorem

3. thermodynamics temp scales

4. concept of entropy

5. calculation of entropy for varions systems

6. entropy for real system

Chapter 4

1. Effect of pressure on specific heat

2. Joule Thompson effect

3. third law of thermodynamics

4. Applications of third Law of Thermodynamics

Chapter 5

1. Compression & expansion of fluids

