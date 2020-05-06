Sign in to add and modify your software
Chemical engineering & thermodynamics notes for chemical engineering.Chemical engineering & thermodynamics almost cover all important topics which are indexed chapter wise :-
Chapter 1
1. Basic concepts of work & heat system
2. properties and state of systems
3. First Law of Thermodynamics
4. Applications
5. batch flow processes
6. steady & unsteady state flow
Chapter 2
1. Critical properties corresponding state compressibility
2. PVT behavior of pure fluids virial equation
3. generalized correlation & eccentric factor
4. behaviour of liquid
5. second law of T.D
6. Applications of Second Law of Thermodynamics
Chapter 3
1. carnot cycle
2. carnot theorem
3. thermodynamics temp scales
4. concept of entropy
5. calculation of entropy for varions systems
6. entropy for real system
Chapter 4
1. Effect of pressure on specific heat
2. Joule Thompson effect
3. third law of thermodynamics
4. Applications of third Law of Thermodynamics
Chapter 5
1. Compression & expansion of fluids