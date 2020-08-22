Join or Sign In

Cheetah VPN-Unlimited Fast & Ultra Secure VPN for Android

By YWvision Pte. Free

Developer's Description

By YWvision Pte.

Cheetah VPN-Unlimited Fast & Ultra Secure VPN

CheetahVpn unlimited secure vpn,reliable proxy master, vpn for android user.Unblock hotspotshield for video,music and game proxy master

Do you want complete security and privacy while browsing? Cheetah fast vpn proxy master provides an encrypted network. Now with cheetah fast vpn proxy master, you can browse all your favorite websites smoothly and with complete anonymity!

CheetahVPN one-stop proxy master service is for your online security, anonymity, and privacy. With cheetah fast vpn high speed, You can protect your online privacy from losing online identity while using public Wi-Fi hotspots at airports, hotels, and coffee shops. Cheetah fast vpn proxy master protect your privacy with no logs.

CheetahVpn unlimited secure vpn,Reliable vpn proxy, vpn china for all chinese.Unblock hotspotshield for china mainland video streaming proxy master

CheetahVPN offers you unlimited proxy VPN bandwidth coupled with super fast speed, plus it also encrypts your connection so that you can access internet ,secureline whenever you want and wherever you go therefore third parties will not be able to monitor or track or record your online activities.

:rocket:Offering a 3-Day VPN Trial::rocket:

CheetahVPN is offering a 3-day vpn for andorid user to use most express vpn unlimited daily. Enjoy the world's fast, safe and simplest VPN proxy service. Download it today!

Why choose CheetahVPN?

Easy to download and use across your Android devices.

Choose or enter your favorite websites

Enjoy smooth and private web browsing

Choose from VPN network from many channels.

Access websites, apps and videos privately

Surf the web anonymously

Protect your internet connection

Secure your web sessions at WiFi hotspot

Unlimited VPN proxy ensure super express vpn speed to access websites

Online VPN customer support through live chat and email.

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs.

Works with wifi vpn, LTE/4G, 3G, vpn proxy and all mobile data carriers.

Unlock all popular video websites in mainland China such as Youku, iQIYI, tencent video, sohu video, Bilibili, PPTV, etc.

Cheetah support increase music stream speed of :kugou music, wangyiyun music, QQ music, xiami music, baidu music, yinyue Tai

Cheetah support increase video stream speed of :Tencent video, iQIYI, youku, tudou, Letv, bili bili, CCTV, sohu, sina, tencent NBA, sina live, PPTV, huasu sports, live every day, sina sports, live events.

Cheetah support increase sport stream speed of :Premier league, champions league, serie A, bundesliga, la liga, ligue 1, Chinese super league,CBA, afc champions league, tennis open, etc

Download CheetahVPN now, register with phone number and get free 3-day trial unlimited vpn proxy immediately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.14.1

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 2.14.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
