Cheetah Live Wallpaper (Wallpapers & Backgrounds) for Android

Developer's Description

By Best live wallpaper

Cheetah Live Wallpaper - beautiful free live wallpaper with a set of beautiful pictures of cheetahs and amazing live effect. Tired of static wallpapers and backgrounds? Try the best live wallpaper with cheetah backgrounds! Also our hd wallpapers are used high quality pictures art of cute cheetah. You just need to download our live wallpapers and enjoy your beloved cheetahs theme. We created such a backgrounds hd so you can say this wallpapers for me!

Features:

- You can choose from several different cheetah background themes.

- Animated wallpapers of big cats decorating your screen;

- Amazing HD graphics;

How to set this cheetah wallpaper on the screen of your phone:

Home - > Menu - > Wallpapers - > Live Wallpapers - > Cheetah Live Wallpaper

Youll get in Cheetah Live Wallpaper app:

- Amazing 3D live wallpaper for your phone!

- Optimized Battery Usage

- Animated wallpapers of cheetahs decorating your screen;

- Enjoyable animated backgrounds;

- Amazing Full HD graphics;

- This beautiful, free and enjoyable background is waiting for you!

Cheetah Live Wallpaper is the perfect new app for all of you who enjoy this theme! Check out amazing HD background images of cute cheetahs!

Awesome pictures of cheetah will make you feel happy whenever you look at your mobile devices. These backgrounds are for everyones taste. Beautiful pictures are a click away from you. Awesome images of cheetahs now can be background wallpaper for your phone screen. Try new live wallpaper and enjoy the best cheetah images.

Dont hesitate, download Cheetah Live Wallpaper right now, completely free of charge, share it with your friends and spoil yourself with this backgrounds hd & amazing images of cheetah!

This is a free app about Android live wallpaper. It makes your android phone's screen more beautiful.

Notice: this free android wallpaper contains ads

Full Specifications

What's new in version 15.0

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 15.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
