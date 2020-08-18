Join or Sign In

Cheers Wine & Spirits for Android

By WineFetch Free

Developer's Description

By WineFetch

Cheers Wine & Spirits is South Jersey's freshest location for wine, craft beer and national brands, plus exceptional spirits from all over the world. We appreciate you taking the time to browse through our selection, and we look forward to being of service to you in our store or online. Cheers Wine & Spirits, where our low regular prices are the same as their sale prices!

With our app, you can:

- Browse our entire inventory from your Android device!

- Shop for your favorites or read tasting notes and reviews to discover something new!

- Order for in-store pickup or local delivery!

- Use the same login across our app and website to shop or view your order history across both!

- Get directions or contact us easily by phone or email!

Cheers!

Note: You must be 21 years of age or older to download or use this app to place an order. A valid, government-issued ID is required upon receipt and all deliveries must be signed for by an adult. Orders cannot be left without a signature.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

