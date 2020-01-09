X

Cheer & Dance Board for Android

By MOKYN Free

Developer's Description

By MOKYN

This is formations board for Cheer & Dance.

You can create formations with animation and share with friends!

For player, coaches, sir, spectator, and so on.

I hope this application will help your team.

Enjoy your dance life!!

This application's functions

(Field window)

- move piece

- plus button : record point of piece

- start button : play back with animation

- pencil button : draw line (3 color)

- eraser button : erase all line

- config button : show Config window

(Config window)

- grid on/off

- change number and name

- save data (max is 100)

- load data

- share with web

How to use playback!

1. move piece

2. push plus button. The number under plus button will increment. This is record num.

3. repeat 1. and 2.

4. push start button.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping