This is formations board for Cheer & Dance.

You can create formations with animation and share with friends!

For player, coaches, sir, spectator, and so on.

I hope this application will help your team.

Enjoy your dance life!!

This application's functions

(Field window)

- move piece

- plus button : record point of piece

- start button : play back with animation

- pencil button : draw line (3 color)

- eraser button : erase all line

- config button : show Config window

(Config window)

- grid on/off

- change number and name

- save data (max is 100)

- load data

- share with web

How to use playback!

1. move piece

2. push plus button. The number under plus button will increment. This is record num.

3. repeat 1. and 2.

4. push start button.