CheckedOK is a maintenance inspection system that shows inspections are meeting safety regulations wherever equipment or components need to be checked and recorded. It is widely used to help improve safety management in industries concerned with lifting or other safety critical operations.

The system uses mobile phones and tablet computers, a web server and (optionally) RFID tags to identify assets. It has been designed to be used for field inspection, maintenance and audits on a wide range of assets including those needing LOLER, PUWER and PSSR regulatory compliance.

The CheckedOK system can be used within one organisation across multiple sites or, as is often the case, to serve third-party clients.

CheckedOK is customised for individual users as a result of their specific business requirements and market feedback. It is often implemented in stages as a users asset management needs develop.

As a result, this guide should not be regarded as the definitive documentation for any individual installation.

Identifying assets is the first step to managing them. When valuable equipment is portable and organisations are working across many sites, locating and ensuring valuable assets are available to the business demands effective systems.

With businesses dependent on the availability of equipment that may be difficult to repair or replace, being able to know where assets are and that they are available and safe for use can improve a businesss ability to perform.

And for a business that services or inspects the assets of others, an efficient system to support this offers a real competitive benefit.

Beyond the simple need to ensure assets are available, different industries need to be able to demonstrate that assets are being inspected in line with safety standards, industry best practice and other regulations. With different standards applying to different asset types, engineers are faced with a complex list of requirements that each inspection must meet.

Scheduling inspections and assigning suitably qualified engineers is challenging when assets are located over many sites and vary from heavy engineering equipment to electronic items.

Organisations need to ensure that follow-up measures are taken when an asset fails an inspection. And, organisations need not only to do this but also show that they have been carried out in accordance with the standards.

During an assets lifetime it may require both scheduled and unscheduled interventions. Tasks such as installation, maintenance and repair become more demanding as assets gain technical complexity. Safety regulations require that organisations show that equipment has been installed and maintained correctly.

Manual systems to support these tasks are time consuming and prone to error.