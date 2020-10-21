City.Travel - fast and convenient flights and hotels booking!

City.Travel is the best choice when it comes to planning trips, booking flights and making hotel reservations to any destination in the world. Find cheap flights and book them in seconds!

This app is very useful for both who have already chosen their destination and those of you that enjoy spontaneous getaways.

City.Travel keeps you posted on the flights departing from your city so that you never miss hot hotel deals and best prices! Booking cheap flight tickets has never been easier!

Its fast, its convenient, and its free!

City.Travel works closely with over 500 airlines to ensure you always get the best price available! This app gives you easy access to amazing offers including charter flights, deals from low cost airlines as well as special promo fares that are not available on airline websites and in meta-search engines. With us you can find the cheapest tickets available online.

City.Travel - travel just the way you want!

Quick search for cheap flights

- Powerful travel search engine with unique search algorithm

- Filtering and sorting the tickets according to your travel preferences

- Search history

The largest database of air tickets

- Numerous options of flights combinations, connections and hotels

- Always up-to-date information on all airline fares

- Ability to compare flights prices, duration and fare conditions

Safe and simple process of purchase

- No additional markups or hidden cost

- Autofill of your data saves your time

- 3D-Secure protocol securing your payments

Personal account and additional services

- Free email and sms notifications that help you to find flights and make a hotel booking

- Special rates for regular customers of City.Travel

- Special discounts from various airline companies all over the world

- Hotel and flight booking history

Once you buy flight tickets, dont forget to book hotels too!

Download the mobile application City.Travel and book flight tickets with a few taps!

Have your personal tour agency in your mobile phone.