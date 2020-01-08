X

Chat from:shine princess simulator for Android

By Toydevline Free

Developer's Description

By Toydevline

chat with the Best Princess Shimmer application to accompany your days in your free time when you feel lonely and boring then entertain yourself with fake chat with shine . Get and download this application immediately for free.

shimmer elena is a simulation of a fake chat call to have fun and surprise your friends or your kids that

the cutest and best shine girls chat them like surprise doll.

Call from shimmer princess lol doll is an application for prank your friends because you will get a chat from doll shimmer surprise doll princess such as a real calling from real shimmer in the first time in your phone. call from shimmer is an app for stuffing your friends.

your lucky you found fake chat from shimmer Magical Genie Games, use it to entertain yourself and to have a funny time with your familly and friends .

With this application, you have a fun moment for you and your friends to see your relatives you joke with prank princess.

A good practice is to throw your phone over the table in a bar in front of your friends or your family.

Then you will start receiving calls from Zeta,Nazboo.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

