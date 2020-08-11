Chaser For Fortnite is alive

Features:

New rotation countdown for each day

New item tag

Bigger, better and detailed pictures for each item

Each item's history

Each item's price

Upcoming item list

New Search Functionality

Save your loved cosmetics

Awesome cached system for saving the network usage

No Ads

Tips & Tricks (Coming Soon)

Notifications (Coming Soon)

iOS Version (Coming Soon)

Disclaimer

Portions of the materials used are trademarks and/or copyrighted works of Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved by Epic. This material is not official and is not endorsed by Epic.

Credits

All the data API is provided by FNBR. Thank you so much, guys