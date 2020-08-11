Sign in to add and modify your software
Chaser For Fortnite is alive
Features:
New rotation countdown for each day
New item tag
Bigger, better and detailed pictures for each item
Each item's history
Each item's price
Upcoming item list
New Search Functionality
Save your loved cosmetics
Awesome cached system for saving the network usage
No Ads
Tips & Tricks (Coming Soon)
Notifications (Coming Soon)
iOS Version (Coming Soon)
Disclaimer
Portions of the materials used are trademarks and/or copyrighted works of Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved by Epic. This material is not official and is not endorsed by Epic.
Credits
All the data API is provided by FNBR. Thank you so much, guys