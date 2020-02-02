The Story of Chase's

The Partnership

Located in downtown historic La Verne, Chase's concept of cooking was born out of the backyards of owners Jeff Nasmyth and Christopher Gendreau. Experimenting for 20 years with grilling and smoking meats and seafood, the two perfected an amazing combination of flavors grilling with Paso Robles red oak, a method which imparts a most distinct and ancient taste for the pallet. Susan Wickman, a seasoned restaurant bar manager, joined the two and thus Chase's La Verne became a reality. Our outdoor grill marries with a 60 seat patio featuring an amazing water wall complete with a cozy fire feature, fire pit seating, strung market lighting, heaters in the cool air and umbrellas for those beautiful sunny days. We have inside seating for 40 along with a 12 seat full bar with 60 wines, 10 tap handles, and 30 bottled beers. An oak fired Ribeye, Hawaiian Opah, Llama burger or any of our artfully handcrafted plates from our kitchen or grill are sure to inspire a perfect evening at Chases.