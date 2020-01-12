We can't even think of a day without music, but aren't you tired of listening to the same playlists? Discover the best and newest playlists. Whether you listen to songs with your Spotify account or listen to songs on YouTube. Take a picture of you, and we'il offer you a proper song. Let's make a playlist for you. Listen to trendy songs with Charmy. Download now Pop, Rock, Rap songs for free! Everything you can't find on music platforms is here! Download now and register, enjoy free songs! Share your thoughts about music, chat with people.

Good movie and coffee! What more do you want? The best movie listings are here! Looking for a movie? Let's know the movies you love, we suggest you movies that fit your mood. Download now for the best and latest Movie trailers. Mark the movies you watch and watch, follow the movie lists! Meet people who watch the same movies as you! Here are the films by the best directors and actors. Netflix, Apple, HBO, Amazon platforms, such as the latest and best movies, watch trend movies. Share your thoughts about movies, chat with people.

The best series listings are here! Looking for a new foreign show? Let's know the series you love and we'll recommend to you the local and foreign TV series. Download now for the best and latest series trailers. Mark the sequences you will watch and watch, follow the sequence lists! Meet people who watch the same series! Here's the series of the best directors and actors. Netflix, Apple, HBO, Amazon the latest and the best series of platforms such as follow the trend series. Share your thoughts about movies, chat with people.

Books are our best friends. Your favorite book is over and you're looking for a new book? The best and newest books and book lists of the best authors are here. Talk about books, share your thoughts about books. If you read a new book, recommend it to people. Follow the most popular book lists. Follow your friends' book lists, read them and mark them as read. Discover new books and share them with your friends.

Charmy is a great social media where you can chat about books, movies, and series while listening to music! Follow your friends and make new friends. Chat with people who listen to the same music as you. See who's listening to what music.

Open a new account now and share the taste of art with everyone.

Charmy will provide you to do these;

- Find the best Music and listen to them with your Spotify account or with YouTube.

- Mark Your Favorite Music

- Take a selfie or solve questions immediately suggest the appropriate music mode.

- Find similar movies and series you like.

- Keep lists of movies and serials, separate what they watch and watch.

- Share your favorite writers and books with people

- Create book lists, separate books as read and read

- Follow your friends, enjoy social media

- Listen to free music and chat with people

- The most suitable mood for you

- Foreign TV series and foreign films are here

- Create your lists and profile

- Enjoy free content