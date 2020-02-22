Charm is the #1 beauty app for a skincare routine, beauty treatments, skincare blog, habits and more.

Join the largest beauty and skincare community of women worldwide. Get the best skincare routines and a personalized skincare routine for you need for your daily skincare.

Over 2M women using Charm for daily skincare.

Charm app, your daily skincare assistant:

Its a skincare app, helps you to find the right routine and products according to your skin type and concerns.

It has over 100 step-by-step guided skincare routines used by celebrities and created by beauty professionals.

It has over 50 beauty treatments for your face, hair, body, nails, lips, and feet.

It has over 20 exclusive reminders for daily habits and skincare.

It sends you daily useful skincare tips and hacks, celebrity beauty secrets, and inspirational quotes.

Whether you want to have beautiful, glowing, healthy skin, change your habits or start a new skincare routine, youll love Charm. See for yourself why Charm is the #1 beauty and skincare app worldwide.

Charm features:

Most Popular Skin Care Routines:

The AI-powered Charm learns what works for you and will adapt your routine to keep you on track to your skin goals.

A flexible and smart personalization skincare routine system allows you to tailor your skincare routine as you want it.

Explore the best beauty and skincare routines created by beauty professionals.

Discover beauty and skincare routines used by celebrities.

Create your own beauty care routines from over 9000 beauty care products such as Garnier, Neutrogena, Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder and more.

Easily change-modify your beauty routines and share with the others.

Beauty Treatments:

5 to 45-minutes beauty treatments using products from your kitchen.

Easy-to-follow and step-by-step explained scrubs, masks and more.

Smart-Tagging allows you to select treatment according to your goals such as moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, acne treatment, anti-crack heels and more.

Set reminders for treatments to remember your next beauty care activity.

Beauty Care Reminder & Tracker:

Set reminders for treatments to remember your next beauty care activity.

Choose from 20+ ready habit reminders including drinking water, checking posture, cleaning face and more.

Skin Care Blog:

Expand your knowledge about skincare with expert advice on the Charm Blog.

Read to the Charm Blog for exclusive skincare tips and advice on nutrition and products.

Charm makes it easier to manage womens beauty and skin care and body health using the best beauty treatments and routines. Take control of your skincare by downloading Charm today!

Subscription Pricing & Terms:

Charm is free to download and use. Want more from Charm? Get Charm Premium and enjoy:

Unlock all premium DIY beauty treatments.

Unlock all premium skincare routines.

Access to premium blogs added weekly.

Create unlimited reminders.

Get special discounts.

Our premium subscription options are a 1-month subscription for $9.99, a 6-month subscription for $35.99 with a 3 days trial, a 1-year subscription for $59.99 with 7 days trial or equal to the same price tier as Apple Store Matrix determines as the equivalent of the subscription price in USD.

Privacy Policy:

https://sites.google.com/view/charmapp/privacy-policy

Terms of Use:

https://sites.google.com/view/charmapp/terms-of-use

charm@broftware.com