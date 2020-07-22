Join or Sign In

Charlotte's Finest Properties for Android

By Home Search Mobile Application Free

Developer's Description

By Home Search Mobile Application

Charlotte's Finest Properties app is designed for you to stay on top of the real estate market in Charlotte, North Carolina. This app has a direct connection to the MLS, ensuring all data is accurate in the Queen City. This is your personalized concierge app fulfilling all your real estate needs from the palm of your hand.

Key Features:

- View the entire MLS by browsing through Active, Pending and Open Houses.

- Find out what your home is really worth.

- Identify your buying power! See what you can afford with our advanced mortgage calculator.

- Providing a quality of service that is unsurpassed, our commitment to our clients is creating an enjoyable experience for both buyers and sellers.

- Create a personalized search built around your budget and preferences.

- Receive notifications on saved searches and favorited listing updates.

- Contact us for a personalized home tour.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.5.1

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 6.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
