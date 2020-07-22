Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Charlotte Emery's Beauty app makes booking your appointments and managing your loyalty points even easier. You're just a few taps away from feeling good and looking great!
With our App, you can:
* Book your next appointment 24/7
* Meet our team and choose your favourite
* Keep a record of your appointments
* Keep track of your Treatcard loyalty points
* Get exclusive special offers, straight to your phone
And More