The multiple BAFTA Award Winning Charlie and Lola are back!

This is the second extremely special and completely official BBC Charlie and Lola App! Safe, trusted, ad-free fun for your pre-school little ones. Free from in-app purchases.

Charlie and Lola: Ive Won! is a board game app that features up to four players as you roll the dice and race to the finish line! Choose to play as Charlie, Lola, Marv or Lotta, and giggle your way through a series of mini-games. Fun for groups, but perfect for solo players too, the game encourages plenty of subtle learning through interactive play.

Key Features:

- Charlie and Lola are your hosts in this fast-paced board game for one to four players

- Play over 50 mini-game variations

- A variety of gameplay styles, designed to appeal to the youngest and the oldest of Charlie and Lola fans

- The board changes every time you play, ensuring a mix of fresh content for each new game

- Encourages sharing, helping and social interaction between players

- Gated grown-ups area that includes a Help section to ensure a child-friendly game experience.

Featured Mini-Games:

Physical

Dance like Charlie or hop like Lola? Whichever you choose, these games will get you moving!

Tap Against the Clock

Ready? Go! Tap the screen as fast as you can to catch up with Sizzles, make Charlie jump higher than a kangaroo and help Lola drink her pink milk.

Microphone

I can't hear you! Trumpet like an Elephant or bark like Sizzles. Use the microphone to make some hilarious sounds! (microphone must be enabled to access these games.)

Maze

Fly Charlie to the Alien! Weave Charlies space ship through the cosmos, avoiding some surprising obstacles along the way.

Word and Number

Know your ABCs and 123s? Spell some simple words and practice your counting by placing the letters and numbers in the correct order on the screen.

Tilt

How good is your co-ordination? Twist your device to guide the tennis ball into Charlie and Lolas toy box.

Snap

Can you tap, when you see a snap? This game features the characters from Charlie and Lola as playing cards.

Spot The Difference

Got a keen eye for detail? Youll need one if youre going to spot all the differences in these pictures of Charlie, Lola, Marv and Lotta.

Animal Puzzles

What do pandas eat? Where does a hedgehog live? Animal lovers will adore these nature-themed puzzles.

Dress Up

Looking good! Dress up Charlie, Lola, Marv and Lotta in a funny range of costumes including a cowboy, an astronaut and even a scary vampire!

Dot To Dot

Ssssss is for snake! Use your finger to trace these letters and numbers, then watch them come to life!

Food

Finally, a way to make eating broccoli fun! These plates are full of food but can you eat the right thing by rubbing it out with your finger?

Matching

Its a match! Put the flowers in the right pots and the leaves in the correct piles, in these colour matching games.

Customer Care:

If you experience any technical issues with this app please get in touch with our Customer Care Team. Most issues can be easily fixed, particularly sound, and we are always happy to help. Contact us at support@scarybeasties.com

Privacy:

This app will ask for permission to access the microphone of your device.

This app does not collect or store any personal data from your device. View our privacy policy here https://www.bbcworldwide.com/home/mobile-apps/

Tiger Aspect

Tiger Aspect Productions, an Endemol Shine Company, is one of the UKs most prolific television production companies, making programmes across genres including animation, childrens, comedy, drama, entertainment and factual. Find out more at www.tigeraspect.co.uk.

Scary Beasties

Scary Beasties are a BAFTA winning mobile and online games designer and developer specialising in kids content, from pre-school through to the teen market. Be the first to hear about our other apps: on twitter @scarybeasties or www.facebook.com/scarybeasties

A Scary Beasties production for BBC Worldwide