Charli D'amelio Call Video prank 2020 for Android

By mamasonya Free

By mamasonya

Charli D'amelio fake video call is a simple application is very profissionel application to make call video with your hero Charli D'amelio chat call and fake video call with a simple live chat, Enjoy calling Charli D'amelio chat in an easy way, feel free and download this Charli D'amelio video call for have fun with friend. Charli D'amelio video Call, Today you can prank your friends and joke with them, Connect to Charli D'amelio fake chat by clicking on the fake chat button and have fun with Charli D'amelio call with your friends.

Charli D'amelio call you : Fake call and video call application to accompany your days in your free time when you feel lonelyand boring then entertain yourself with fake calls from your idol. this application to simulation a fake chat messenger with a fake call and video call, we add option to start live with your Charli D'amelio, to look a real chat messenger live. all this just for prank your friends or your family to make a fake chat with favorite stars Charli D'amelio to be a real chat, you have three option to connect with Charli D'amelio Call Charli D'amelio calling voice, Charli D'amelio live chat or Charli D'amelio calling video, Download Charli D'amelio fake video call and enjoy with friends

Get and download this application right away for free. You will feel how close you are to your idol.

Features:

*Prank Call

*Prank Video Call

*Wallpaper

Hopefully this application can entertain you before giving a negative review, comment on this application so we can fix it.

And if you help entertain, give us support by sending five stars. Thankyou

What's new in version 10.0

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 10.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
