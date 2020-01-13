X

ChargeSmith - EV Charging Map & Tesla Connection for Android

By Charge Smith Free

Experience your electrified EV journey with ChargeSmith Map. With our optimized charger recommendations, you can explore the world with unlimited electric power.

By revealing charger information like spot number, floor level, chargers spec and charging speed, you can park into the charging spot without searching in the parking lot.

ChargeSmith EV Charging Map is provided for EV owners of Tesla, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, Nissan ... and other electric vehicle brands. Electric vehicle types include BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), PHEV (Plug -in Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

Next-gen driving experience in EV journey with charging map and car connection services.

You can easily arrive in chargers with our attention to detail guidance.

Reveal recent charging history of any charger on the map.

Real time charging status, make your decision of destination easier.

Accurate traffic estimation to avoid traffic jam on the way to charging station.

Control your vehicle anywhere anytime with EV connection service.

Explore nearby restaurants with one click while your vehicle is charging.

Found a charger doesn't exist on our map? Click "Found a charger" on the parking lot to tell everyone your discovery!

By voting on the parking lot, you can suggest us where to install new charging station.

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 2.1.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 8.0 and up

