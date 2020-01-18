X

Chants D'Esperance for Android

By Kazi Apps: Super Apps and Games Free

Developer's Description

By Kazi Apps: Super Apps and Games

All the lyrics to the French and Creole hymn books Chants D'Esperance and Nouvo ke.

Contains: Chants D'Esperance (Franais & Crole& Ke Yo), Melodies Joyeuse (Franais & Crole), La Voix Du Reveil Crole, Reveillons-Nous Chrtiens, Gloire A L'Agneau, L'Ombre Du Reveil, Nouvo Ke : Worship Songs, Reveillons Nous (Franais & Crole), Haiti Chante Avec Radio Lumier (Franais/Crole & Ke Yo), Echo Des Elus.

Some of the Key feature include:

-All hymns and choruses organized in order of hymn number.

-Bookmark your favorite hymn for easier reference later.

-Share any hymn via Email, SMS, Whatsapp, Viber and many other social platforms.

-Search by Song number or title.

-Easy to use and straight forward.

-Works offline.

May God bless you abundantly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping