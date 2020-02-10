X

Change hairstyle & Haircut editor with my photo for iOS

Version without ads. Do you want to change your look and visage but you do not dare to because you are afraid the makeover will be too radical? Do not hesitate to change your hair color to transform in blonde/ blond or brunette and why not even a redhead. Cut your hair with hairstyles that go with your face or make up your mind to make treatment of Japanese hair straightening, keratin (ceratin)/ hair botox or taninoplastia. The best photo editing app to choose a different hairstyle, haircut and color for your hair.

Now it is possible to change your image and style with this amazing photo editor to change appearance. A fantastic hair changer in which we offer you more than 50 different virtual hairstyles for women or hair styles and hair cuts trends for 2016/2017.

It's very simple: select the photo from the gallery or make a photo and choose between different looks: long hair, short hair, curly or wavy hair, straighten hair, buns or chignons and braids and plaits for a bride without seeing hairstyle tutorials. Choose the one you like the most and go to your favorite beauty salon or hairdresser or coiffeur. Show your photo to your barber or hair stylist or image consultant and enjoy your new look.

Release February 10, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

