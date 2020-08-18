Chandler Roofing & Restoration is a free app available for anyone to download and is used for those that want to earn rewards by sending referrals to Chandler Roofing & Restoration. It is as simple as downloading the App, selecting the sales rep, and registering. Once registered, you can begin sending referrals right away. It is the one app that will allow the user to easily submit referrals to Chandler Roofing & Restoration and track the progress of your referral and rewards right on your mobile device. Referring has never been so easy.