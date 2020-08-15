Want to be a Champion Soccer Star?

From an unknown soccer teenager to a soccer superstar, starting from the junior club in your hometown to the world's top team, and finally leading the national team to win the world championship. All in the CHAMPION SOCCER STAR!

Drag to aim, tap to shoot, let the physics simulate a real and funny shooting.

Thousands of clubs in the real world that you can choose. join the top teams and score the most incredible goals.

With a variety of incredible playback shots, you can enjoy your goal from all angles. You can also save your goal replay.

Join the Premier League/La Liga/Serie A/Ligue 1/Bundesliga to experience incredible challenges.

Challenge various cups, such as Champions League and Libertadores Cup.

You can also join the national team to win the World/Europe/Amrica champion.

New arcade mode and freekick master mode. Let's see what position you can get on the global leaderboard.

We have an independent training system, hundreds of independent training challenges will allow your player to improve his abilities. It's up to you to prioritize your left foot or right foot.

A new popularity/transfer system. When you perform well, some clubs will contact you, and you can choose to sign or negotiate. If you lead the national team to the world championship, you will gain huge popularity and have the opportunity to be favored by the top clubs.

We have customized the physics engine so that it can simulate the movement of the ball more accurately and naturally. When you hit the right place of the ball, it will draw a beautiful curve in the air.

You can customize your character, including jerseys, sneakers, numbers, skin color, hairstyles, etc.

The goalkeeper has an amazing AI. He will determine the direction and landing point of the ball in advance, and use the most appropriate save action to block your shot. When you face a world-class goalkeeper, your shooting skills will be tested the most.

Your character has hundreds of different animations. When you use different shooting power, direction, or different hitting positions, your character will play different animations.

Simulate the career of a soccer player.

No internet connection needed.

Less than 40M, Save your storage.

Free kick/corner/penalty/volley/tiki-taka/bicycle kick/header. Just enjoy the joy of scoring.

Stylized graphic.

Lots of achivements to unlock.

Completely based on physical simulation, whether it is passing or shooting, it will bring you a real and interesting experience.

Many countries and their leagues can choose, such as Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Britain, Germany, France, Russia, the United States, South Korea, etc.

It's time to win the championship in 2020