Champion Bets is the home of the best betting tips, offers and news. Download for FREE now and get better at betting!

Access your account to get tips and news sent directly to your Android device. You will receive instant notification for all your sport memberships.

Fans of Australian horse racing as well as covered sports worldwide can get daily news and membership tip updates.

Tips and previews for racing, AFL, NRL, NBA, NFL, NBA, Golf, Cricket and more.

championbets.com.au is a leading Australian provider of horse racing and sports tips, news and previews that has been in operation since 2006.