The CHAKRAS are centers of immeasurable energy located in the human body. Balance your body and mind using this ancient Eastern welfare belief based on the seven energy centers that govern all our organs and work together as one system yet independently.
A complete tool to help anyone who wants to purify and activate their Chakras through Meditation (Binaural Frequencies, Mantras and Solfeggio).
Detailed information about the chakras is provided, as well as meditation techniques to help beginners. Apart from all the chakra mantras, it also contains binaural frequencies related to the chakras.
CHAKRAS MEDITATION
Chakra meditation involves the use of sound vibrations to improve the balance and flow of vital energy in our body. A smooth flow of vital energy leads to good mental and physical health.
Resonant tones are directed to 7 vital nodes along the spinal cord that are associated with various behaviors and imbalances. These time-tested sounds and frequencies will make you:
Help you meditate
Relaxing the mind and body
Cure Sleep Disorders
Helping to stop bad habits
Rectify bodily imbalances
Improve mental and physical health
THE 7 CHAKRAS
MULADHARA - Radical Chakra
The first chakra is located between the anus and the g******s. It is connected to the coxal bone and opens downwards.
SVADHISTANA - Sacral Chakra
The second chakra is above the g******s. It is attached to the sacral bone and opens forward.
MANIPURA - Solar Plexus Chakra
The third chakra is approximately two fingers above the navel. It opens forward.
ANAHATA - Heart Chakra
The fourth chakra is located at the height of the heart, in the center of the chest. It opens forward.
VISHUDDA - Neck Chakra
The fifth chakra is located between the walnut and larynx. It originates from the cervical spine and opens forward.
AJNA - Third Eye Chakra
The sexto chakra is located one finger above the base of the nose, in the center of the forehead. It opens forward.
SAHASRARA - Coronal Chakra
The seventh chakra is located at the supreme point, above our head and in the center. It opens upwards.
WITH THIS APP YOU WILL LEARN TO ACTIVATE AND PURIFY YOUR CHAKRAS
CORRESPONDENCES
Color
Sensory Function
Basic Principle
Corporal Correspondence
Corresponding Gland
MISSION AND OPERATION
Harmonic Functioning
Inharmonic Functioning
Hypofunction
PURIFICATION AND ACTIVATION
Music Therapy
Aromatherapy
Gemotherapy
Natural Experience
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.