The CHAKRAS are centers of immeasurable energy located in the human body. Balance your body and mind using this ancient Eastern welfare belief based on the seven energy centers that govern all our organs and work together as one system yet independently.

A complete tool to help anyone who wants to purify and activate their Chakras through Meditation (Binaural Frequencies, Mantras and Solfeggio).

Detailed information about the chakras is provided, as well as meditation techniques to help beginners. Apart from all the chakra mantras, it also contains binaural frequencies related to the chakras.

CHAKRAS MEDITATION

Chakra meditation involves the use of sound vibrations to improve the balance and flow of vital energy in our body. A smooth flow of vital energy leads to good mental and physical health.

Resonant tones are directed to 7 vital nodes along the spinal cord that are associated with various behaviors and imbalances. These time-tested sounds and frequencies will make you:

Help you meditate

Relaxing the mind and body

Cure Sleep Disorders

Helping to stop bad habits

Rectify bodily imbalances

Improve mental and physical health

THE 7 CHAKRAS

MULADHARA - Radical Chakra

The first chakra is located between the anus and the g******s. It is connected to the coxal bone and opens downwards.

SVADHISTANA - Sacral Chakra

The second chakra is above the g******s. It is attached to the sacral bone and opens forward.

MANIPURA - Solar Plexus Chakra

The third chakra is approximately two fingers above the navel. It opens forward.

ANAHATA - Heart Chakra

The fourth chakra is located at the height of the heart, in the center of the chest. It opens forward.

VISHUDDA - Neck Chakra

The fifth chakra is located between the walnut and larynx. It originates from the cervical spine and opens forward.

AJNA - Third Eye Chakra

The sexto chakra is located one finger above the base of the nose, in the center of the forehead. It opens forward.

SAHASRARA - Coronal Chakra

The seventh chakra is located at the supreme point, above our head and in the center. It opens upwards.

WITH THIS APP YOU WILL LEARN TO ACTIVATE AND PURIFY YOUR CHAKRAS

CORRESPONDENCES

Color

Sensory Function

Basic Principle

Corporal Correspondence

Corresponding Gland

MISSION AND OPERATION

Harmonic Functioning

Inharmonic Functioning

Hypofunction

PURIFICATION AND ACTIVATION

Music Therapy

Aromatherapy

Gemotherapy

Natural Experience