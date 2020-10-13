Sign in to add and modify your software
Vy Qwaint and Chad wild clay games , You can receive a fake call simulate a real voice of pz9 and also simulate a real video of CWC and Vy game, using this app to have a fun time is very good because to call you idol Chad and Vy and have a simulation fake call with Chad and Vy Call, that makes a very funny moment with your friends, and also you have the option to receive a call and prank you friend.
and that shows them that you receive calls from Vy and Chad Wild Game, and after that tell the that is just a joke app simulate a fake call Chad wild clay videos, and advice them to install this app too because they will receive a funny call from Vy qwaint Videos, and they will do the same thing using Chad and Vy app, and pranking their friends.
Features:
- The perfect Chad and Vy
- Enjoy a CWC game without peacefully
- Vy Qwaint Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank
- Run the application normally.
- I set the call.
- Chad wild Clay and Vy voices will be played when you answer the call.
- video of Vy Qwaint and Chad Videos in her house will be played when you answer the call.
- have a texting conversation with your Hero
- Answer the fake incoming call from Chad wild Clay and Vy .
You can customize call settings and choose the incoming fake caller details with a personage of your choice also like: ImJayStation , juliana baltar , Yolo aventuras, las ratitas, TheDonato, The LaBrant Fam and more...
Choose when characters will call on your mobile phone like after 20 Sec or 6 minutes. You will get call based on timer schedule.