Ceva Polchem offers unique range of heavy duty cleaners and multicomponent disinfectant customised to ensure site specific cleanliness and decontaminations. Minimizing the infection pressure is a cornerstone of successful take and propagation of vaccine strains. Ceva Polchem has acquired in-depth knowledge of developing eco-friendly chemistries suited to mitigate the risk of rolling infections at poultry operation sites like breeder farms, hatcheries, broiler & layer houses and slaughter houses. Hatchery C&D Program has been launched recently by Ceva Polchem to give holistic protection starting from receipt of hatching eggs through vaccination up to dispatch of DOCs. Hatchery C&D program incorporate customised disinfection protocols supported by accurate application methodology and monitoring system.Hatchery C&D Program also introduces specially developed C&D App that enables hatchery managers to correlate disinfection efficacy with improvement in productivity of DOCs. Ceva Polchem intends to extend Hatchery C&D Program to other global partners with in Ceva Family.These Application is generating certification for food quality