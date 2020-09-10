Join or Sign In

Ceva C & D for iOS

By Mandar Pathrikar Free

Developer's Description

By Mandar Pathrikar

Ceva Polchem offers unique range of heavy duty cleaners and multicomponent disinfectant customised to ensure site specific cleanliness and decontaminations. Minimizing the infection pressure is a cornerstone of successful take and propagation of vaccine strains. Ceva Polchem has acquired in-depth knowledge of developing eco-friendly chemistries suited to mitigate the risk of rolling infections at poultry operation sites like breeder farms, hatcheries, broiler & layer houses and slaughter houses. Hatchery C&D Program has been launched recently by Ceva Polchem to give holistic protection starting from receipt of hatching eggs through vaccination up to dispatch of DOCs. Hatchery C&D program incorporate customised disinfection protocols supported by accurate application methodology and monitoring system.Hatchery C&D Program also introduces specially developed C&D App that enables hatchery managers to correlate disinfection efficacy with improvement in productivity of DOCs. Ceva Polchem intends to extend Hatchery C&D Program to other global partners with in Ceva Family.These Application is generating certification for food quality

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

