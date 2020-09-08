Join or Sign In

Certified Mixtapes & Albums for Android

By Rlshaw Free

Developer's Description

By Rlshaw

Certified Mixtapes is best mixtape app for streaming and downloading all your favorite mixtapes on the go!

Key features include:

* Download Mixtapes for Free

* Stream Unlimited Mixtapes for Free

* Share music statuses with your friends via social networks

* Find the Latest Mixtapes

Using Certified Mixtapes:

Certified Mixtapes brings you the newest & hottest mixtapes directly to your device. Download and Stream your favorite Artists, Dj's, and producers.

Sharing your favorite mixtapes via social networks with ease;

Post your favorite songs and mixtapes directly to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so you can interact with friends or the Artist themselves.

Discovering new music has never been simpler. Use our powerful search feature to search for specific mixtapes, artist and tracks. You can filter your search by their popularity,plays, and newest.

Whether you are seeking Rap, R&B, Hip Hop or the latest trend, you can find it on Certified Mixtapez.

*Not Affiliated with Datpiff, Livemixtapes, My Mixtapez or Spinrilla.

Disclaimer: All mixtapes on this app are provided from DJ's and Artists for promotional use only. All ads help us pay for Bandwidth and Administrative costs. Any Questions, please contact us.

http://www.certifiedmixtapez.com

https://twitter.com/CertifiedMTapez

https://www.instagram.com/certifiedmixtapez

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.8

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
