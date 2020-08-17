C: This is the most common temperature scale in the world and the simplest to understand.

Put simply, 0C is the freezing point of water and 100C is the boiling point of water.

Centigrade is an old fashioned name for Celsius.

You can abbreviate it to C.

The scale is named after Swedish scientist Anders Celsius (1701-1744).

The name Centigrade was derived from the latin - meaning hundred degrees.

When Anders Celsius created his original scale in 1742 he inexplicably chose 0 for the boiling point and 100 for the freezing point.

One year later Frenchman Jean Pierre Cristin proposed an inverted version of the scale (freezing point 0, boiling point 100). He named it Centigrade.

In 1948, by international agreement, Cristin's adapted scale became known as Celsius to honour the Swedish Scientist.

F: Fahrenheit is still in everyday use in the USA and preferred by older people in the UK.

In Fahrenheit the freezing point of water is 32F and the boiling point is 212F.

You can abbreviate it to F.

The scale is named after its originator Gabriel Fahrenheit (1686-1736).

To convert between Centigrade or Fahrenheit you can use this application.

