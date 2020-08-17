Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Centigrade and Fahrenheit Convertor ( C & F ) for Android

By Mehdi Raeisi Free

Developer's Description

By Mehdi Raeisi

C: This is the most common temperature scale in the world and the simplest to understand.

Put simply, 0C is the freezing point of water and 100C is the boiling point of water.

Centigrade is an old fashioned name for Celsius.

You can abbreviate it to C.

The scale is named after Swedish scientist Anders Celsius (1701-1744).

Centigrade is the old fashioned name for Celsius.

The name Centigrade was derived from the latin - meaning hundred degrees.

When Anders Celsius created his original scale in 1742 he inexplicably chose 0 for the boiling point and 100 for the freezing point.

One year later Frenchman Jean Pierre Cristin proposed an inverted version of the scale (freezing point 0, boiling point 100). He named it Centigrade.

In 1948, by international agreement, Cristin's adapted scale became known as Celsius to honour the Swedish Scientist.

F: Fahrenheit is still in everyday use in the USA and preferred by older people in the UK.

In Fahrenheit the freezing point of water is 32F and the boiling point is 212F.

You can abbreviate it to F.

The scale is named after its originator Gabriel Fahrenheit (1686-1736).

To convert between Centigrade or Fahrenheit you can use this application.

So, please download it and use by now.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

RadarNow

Free
Do you work or play outside?
Android
RadarNow

AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Free
Get live reports, GPS maps and daily updates on current temperature, sun, wind speed and other weather news.
Android
AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Yahoo Weather

Free
Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts.
Android
Yahoo Weather

1Weather

Free
1Weather: Real-time global forecasts & alerts plus timely local weather tweets
Android
1Weather

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now