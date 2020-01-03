Located in Los Angeles California, the Center for Complementary and Alternative Treatments provides an array of holistic services. You can make an appointment directly or visit their website via this app. Also included is the hemp calculator to accurately dispense hemp extract in an olive or coconut oil base.

Based on the doctor's recommended dose of hemp oil, this calculator will help individuals with the conversion of three units of measure: the doctor's dose, the person's weight, and the concentration of the hemp extract in the oil base. This app does not recommend dosing.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. See "Industrial Hemp Farming Act" at www.congress.gov. This product and app is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. The use of this calculator is not intended as a substitute for a doctor's recommendation. Consult a qualified, licensed medical doctor before giving or taking any medications or supplements and for drug interactions. By downloading this app, the user acknowledges that the author of this calculator assumes no liability for its use. Optimized for iPhone 5, 5s, 6, and 6plus.