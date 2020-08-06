Join or Sign In

Cellphone & Mobile Deals for iOS

By Deals LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Deals LLC

'Cellphone & Mobile Deals' brings you the best Cellphone & Mobile Deals and comprehensive Cellphone & Mobile Store Reviews. It's the Cellphone & Mobile Discovery tool you won't be able to live without.

Get the best money saving deals for all your Cellphone & Mobile needs. We cover Apple phones, Apple watch, Apple iPhone cases & covers, Apple accessories, cellphone & mobile plans, data plans and more. We also review Cellphone & Mobile Stores and give you insights on the best Cellphone & Mobile Stores to buy your cellphones and accessories from.

'Cellphone & Mobile Deals' offers 5 Unique Benefits -

1) The very best Cellphone & Mobile Deals. If you are looking for cellphones and accessories, we offer you the best cellphone and mobile deals.

2) Hand-curated selections - We hand-pick good, money-saving deals and offers. Every deal is hand picked.

3) Detailed Reviews and Ratings for Cellphone & Mobile Stores. Discover the best places to buy your cellphones and accessories from. Find hidden gems.

4) Ability to filter Cellphone & Mobile Deals by categories and see only the cellphone & mobile deals you are interested in. Want to see only deals on Apple Cases & Covers? There's an option for that - just click the Settings Icon at the bottom of the App Main Page and then choose your Deal Categories in Settings.

5) Search - Search for Cellphone & Mobile Deals by store name, or by name of deal, or by any search string you like.

Important Note: You MUST check cellphone and cellphone accessory prices at the cellphone & mobile store website BEFORE buying cellphones and cellphone accessories. Deals and Offers sometime end or change. The only valid price is the price at the cellphone & mobile store at the time you buy the cellphone.

'Cellphone & Mobile Deals' is an indispensable aid for you if you want to be informed of the best cellphone and mobile deals and offers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

