X

Celine dion_ My heart will go on for Android

By Hanna Marielle Bekkevold Free

Developer's Description

By Hanna Marielle Bekkevold

Songs of Celine Dion is a quality music application and the best choice.

You can listen to Celine Dion songs in the Offline Song Application of Celine Dion in Offline, it's easy to use and the small size of the application makes you more comfortable using it.

Songs of Celine Dion is an application containing quality MP3 music so you feel comfortable when you hear it and give yourself satisfaction.

This application contains music mp3 Songs of Celine Dion which you can download and you enjoy offline.

Song title:

1. Celine - Goodbye

2. Celine - I'm A live

3. Celine - Immortality

4. Celine - My Heart Will Go On

5. Celine - new day has come

6. Celine - That's The Way It Is

7. Celine - The Power Of Love

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping