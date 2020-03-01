X

Celine Dion || All Song No Internet for Android

By Rosario Vergara Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Rosario Vergara Studio

About Of Celine Dion:

Cline Marie Claudette Dion or better known as Celine Dion is a Canadian pop singer and diva. She debuted in the recording industry in 1981 as a French-language singer, under the guidance of Ren Anglil, who later became her husband until now.

Born: March 30, 1968 (age 51 years), Charlemagne, Canada

Net worth: $ 700 million

TOP LIST SONGS & LYRICS CELINE DION:

.My Heart Will Go On

.I'm Alive

.The Power of Love

.To Love You More

.A New Day Has Come

.Because You Loved Me

.It's All Coming Back to Me Now

.Pour que Tu M'Aimes Encore

.Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

.That's the Way It Is

.And Others...

Note:You can play all songs in this application without using an internet network...

>>Search Keywords<<

celine dion age

celine dion health

celine dion weight loss

celine dion husband

celine dion net worth

celine dion tickets

celine dion 2019

celine dion albums

celine dion ashes

celine dion all by myself

celine dion atlanta

celine dion and husband

celine dion alive

celine dion atlantic city

celine dion ave maria

celine dion and rene

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping