It is a Free App specially designed for Celiac Disease gluten Sensitivity & wheat allergy Diet and nutrition Tips and awareness in healthy people as well as in Celiac Disease and other similar Digestive Disorder Patients.

App has following Primary sections:

* Symptoms of Celiac Disease

* How to Diagnose Celiac Disease

* Treatment or Celiac Disease

* Food to Eat

* Food to Avoid

* Common Foods that contain Gluten

Dieting ideas and tips of this app have been carefully reviewed by Experienced and professional dietitians carefully. If you have any medical history or have any additional queries, you can contact dietitian by tapping the Contact button within the App.

If you require additional assistance from real professional dietitians, app allows you to contact the dietician from the App to consult your queries and problems online. You can even seek for your personalized diet chart from the dietitian by using the options from the App.

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 2.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
