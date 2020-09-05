Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This app is designed to provide extended care for the patients and clients of Cats & Critters Veterinary Hospital in Rochester, New York.
With this app you can:
One touch call and email
Request appointments
Request food
Request medication
View your pets upcoming services and vaccinations
Receive notifications about hospital promotions, lost pets in our vicinity and recalled pet foods.
Receive monthly reminders so you dont forget to give your heartworm and flea/tick prevention.
Check out our Facebook
Look up pet diseases from a reliable information source
Find us on the map
Visit our website
Learn about our services
* And much more!
Cats & Critters Veterinary Hospital provides exceptional care to cats, small mammals, and exotic pets in Rochester, NY and the surrounding communities. While traditional hospitals may accept these types of animals, you will not find the same level of knowledge or quality of services that we provide at Cats & Critters. Our highly individualized approach ensures every pets unique needs are met, and our Gold Standard status as a Certified Cat Friendly Practice guarantees the very best care for your feline companion. We value our relationships with pets and their owners, and we look forward to partnering with you to improve the life of your pet and the bond you share.