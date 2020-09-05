This app is designed to provide extended care for the patients and clients of Cats & Critters Veterinary Hospital in Rochester, New York.

With this app you can:

One touch call and email

Request appointments

Request food

Request medication

View your pets upcoming services and vaccinations

Receive notifications about hospital promotions, lost pets in our vicinity and recalled pet foods.

Receive monthly reminders so you dont forget to give your heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

Check out our Facebook

Look up pet diseases from a reliable information source

Find us on the map

Visit our website

Learn about our services

* And much more!

Cats & Critters Veterinary Hospital provides exceptional care to cats, small mammals, and exotic pets in Rochester, NY and the surrounding communities. While traditional hospitals may accept these types of animals, you will not find the same level of knowledge or quality of services that we provide at Cats & Critters. Our highly individualized approach ensures every pets unique needs are met, and our Gold Standard status as a Certified Cat Friendly Practice guarantees the very best care for your feline companion. We value our relationships with pets and their owners, and we look forward to partnering with you to improve the life of your pet and the bond you share.