Help Caterpillar become a butterfly. Caterpillar needs to eat enough to develop into a butterfly. As a caterpillar you can cast silk strands to climb trees, and the world can be explored in any order.
Full Game Features
Free Roam in a Bug World
Cast Silk Strands to Climb in Trees
Adventure can be Completed in Many Different Ways
5 Secret Bonus Levels
Gamepad Support
Full Game Link
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.grantsgames.cma
More Details
Offline: Yes
Lightweight: less than 20MB
Input Methods: touchscreen & gamepad
Categories: side-scrolling platformer
Themes: low-bit, pixel, 2d, bugs
Players: singleplayer
Export/Import Save: Yes