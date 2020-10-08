Help Caterpillar become a butterfly. Caterpillar needs to eat enough to develop into a butterfly. As a caterpillar you can cast silk strands to climb trees, and the world can be explored in any order.

Full Game Features

Free Roam in a Bug World

Cast Silk Strands to Climb in Trees

Adventure can be Completed in Many Different Ways

5 Secret Bonus Levels

Gamepad Support

Full Game Link

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.grantsgames.cma

More Details

Offline: Yes

Lightweight: less than 20MB

Input Methods: touchscreen & gamepad

Categories: side-scrolling platformer

Themes: low-bit, pixel, 2d, bugs

Players: singleplayer

Export/Import Save: Yes