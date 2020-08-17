Babies are always picking up new habits. Let them know that their actions are normal and all the other Babies do them, too!

Fun the features:

- ability to develop the child's brain;

- to interact with giant panda;

- different levels of experience!

Let your babies meet their digital peers. They can be more open about the things They do and the thing They he like to do. Maybe They will pick up some of the positive habits along the way! It is time for them to play and see!

Design concept:

We focus on the exploration of children's intelligence;

We focus on developing skills;

We focus on the interesting content for our young audience;

