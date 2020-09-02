Our cataloguespecials.co.za app shows you all the current catalogues from small and large chain stores in South Africa, and not just the supermarkets and builders merchants, but also electronics stores, fashion stores, toy stores, computer stores, pharmacies and many more. We have even included most of the local stores. Do you want to select a store as a favorite, you can simply do this by clicking on the love heart. This way you will always be the first to know about any promotions that are going at your favorite stores, and you will have created a handy collection of all your favorite catalogues.

Are you looking for a special on a specific item or product? You can find these quickly by selecting them in the menu of our app. This way you get an overview of where the item can be found in the catalogue, at what price and how much longer that deal remains valid. Usually you can select the item from the catalogue with just a single click, after which you can easily order it from the web shop. Of course you can also save the specials by using our save-function at the bottom of the browse program. You can then quickly find these back at a later stage or you can compare them with other specials.

Why choose for the Cataloguespecials.co.za app

- The biggest catalogue offer in South Africa, containing all catalogues!

- THE catalogue app for mobile phone or tablet

- Always the most recent catalogues, first available online

- Both national as well as regional catalogues

- Option to select new catalogues, popular catalogues, catalogue tips or nearly expired catalogues

- View catalogues per category or store, or choose a theme

- All your favorite catalogues together in a clear overview

- Also view magazines, brochures, catalogues or look books

- Save promotions and make your own shopping list

- Access to addresses of the available stores near you, that are open right NOW.

Because we are independent, we can offer you all catalogues, both nationally as well as locally, without any restrictions. Our motivated team is online daily, in order to be the first to place the latest catalogues for you. And because we dont distribute any paper catalogues, we are also better for the environment! That means an advantage for the environment and an advantage for you.

Will you help us improve? Send us your comments, tips and questions to: info@cataloguespecials.co.za. Of course your review would also make us very happy.

The Cataloguespecials.co.za app is brought to you by cataloguespecials.co.za; the most comprehensive catalogue site in South Africa since 2019. With all the catalogues, promotions, discounts and specials, from A to Z, and lots of advantages and discounts for you.