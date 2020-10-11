Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Popular escape game series 1 renovation version, Escape game of "cat's viewpoint".
Collect items by becoming "a cat", solve mysteries and find a tasty treat hidden by humans.
This time a scottish fold cat fights hard to find a treat with a cat apartment.
This "Encore!" Series is the renovation version that has been restructured puzzles at all, with the stage setting of the old work as is.
Features
- Hint
You can receive hints as a clue to solving stalemate puzzles.
You can see bigger hints on watching video ads.
- In Game Camera
You can stock max 7 capture images and confirm its in game.
This game will display advertisements.
Special Thanks
The materials on the below is used in the game.
MusMus BGM
https://musmus.main.jp/
Sound Effect LabSound)
https://soundeffect-lab.info/
Sound DictionarySound
https://sounddictionary.info
ICOOON MONOIcon
https://icooon-mono.com/