Popular escape game series 1 renovation version, Escape game of "cat's viewpoint".

Collect items by becoming "a cat", solve mysteries and find a tasty treat hidden by humans.

This time a scottish fold cat fights hard to find a treat with a cat apartment.

This "Encore!" Series is the renovation version that has been restructured puzzles at all, with the stage setting of the old work as is.

Features

- Hint

You can receive hints as a clue to solving stalemate puzzles.

You can see bigger hints on watching video ads.

- In Game Camera

You can stock max 7 capture images and confirm its in game.

This game will display advertisements.

