- Cat's Tiles -

The 2nd standard game series with cats "Cat's Game Series".

"Cat's Tiles" is a addicting puzzle game, best suitable for brain training.

Feature

- Single-player game that is cleared when all tiles are erased.

- There are 3 levels of difficulty: EASY, NORMAL and HARD.

- The more tiles erases at once, the higher the score.

- The leader-board that allows you to compete between other players.

- The tile images are all related to the cats!

- This is a addictive mini-game you can play in the spare time.

- Best Suitable for brain training to strengthen your judgement.

How to Play

- You can tap a empty square.

- You can erase the same tiles of up, down, left and right from a square tapped.

- If you tap a mistake the score are deducted.

- If you can erase all the tiles, the game is clear.

- If there are no erasable tiles, the game is over.

This game will display advertisements.

Special Thanks

The materials on the below is used in the game.

Sound Effect Lab (Sound)

https://soundeffect-lab.info/

ICOOON MONO (Icon)

https://icooon-mono.com/