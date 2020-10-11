Your cat loves gaming as you do, so here's the app you need to give it all the fun it needs!

Watch your cat while it plays with a mouse in the garden. What makes this mouse so much better than any other game mouse or a real mouse? First - no mouse gets harmed! Second - this one is tricky as it hides! Also the rustling leaves will grab your cat by its deepest instincts and have it hunt it as there is no tomorrow!

Then there's the feather shower. Your cat will feel like its christmas again as the feathers fall down, ready to get catched! This is more for the calm player but nonetheless fun. Your cat will love it.

After all what would be a game for cats without a laser pointer? Right. Nothing else to say. Let your cat chase it, catch it and show the world who is the best laser pointer hunter in the world!

The biggest fun is that you may enable taking photos of your cat while it plays. So once it hits any of the preys a photo will be taken with the front camera (with a delay between shots, just to make sure your storage is not going down crazily) and stored to your library. These are so hilarious and lovely moments!

In short:

- Three games to play for your cat

- All of them serve a different purpose and are for different play types

- Photo booth action available for hilarious pictures of your cat

- Endless fun for your cat!

All games and functionality is available to the free user. However, upgrade to the premium version via in app purchase and you will get the following advantages:

- Shorter delay between photos so you won't miss a moment again

- Play time per level is not limited anymore, you (meaning your cat) may play endlessly

- The mouse's speed may be configured

- The mouse's color may be configured

- The laser pointer's shape may be configured

- The laser pointer's color may be configured

- The laser pointer's speed may be configured

Have fun playing it!

Some Frequently Asked Questions and their answers:

Q: Why do I need to pay for the premium version?

A: The main game is free for everyone and will give you and your cat so much fun! Investing a small amount can even give you more fun and make sure that your cat gets the play time it needs, because you can configure the different toys. Plus you of course support the developer of this application in creating it, maintaining it and maybe even add new content to it!

Q: My cat does not play with this app. That means your app is bad, doesn't it?

A: Cats are well known for having their own mind, and just like humans not every cat likes every toy the same. That's why you may configure the ingame toys when unlocking the premium version!

Q: Can my cat damage the screen with its claws?

A: Short answer: Very unlikely. Long answer: The display glass is a very hard material, usually harder than steel. Your cat's claws are not close as hard as the screen display. This makes it very unlikely.

However, please note that you use this game at your own risk and no liability is taken for any damage done to your device!

QA: Is there any other damage my cat can do?

A: While letting our focus group testers - well, cats! - play with the app we noticed that they wanted to chase the sounds to the speakers. Some of them tried to bite the speakers. While your device should easily survive this without any damage I'd say the same as above: please note that you use this game at your own risk and no liability is taken for any damage done to your device!