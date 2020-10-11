Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Cat's Family for iOS

By shinya fujimura Free

Developer's Description

By shinya fujimura

This is a pictorial book on domestic cat, for cat lovers. You can see pictures of 47 breeds of cat. We also give an explanation about the character of every cat (for example, about its type, its coat, its life span and its origin).

You can retrieve a picture of every cat efficiently by our original keyword, so you also can enjoy this app as photograph collection(photobook). Please enjoy on your smartphone.

About our functions and information, we will continue to upgrade, so you can look forward to it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now