Is a tactical action game with a top down view set in an infinite geometric space.
Your goal in this game is to gain as much mass as possible by swallowing smaller catballs without being swallowed by bigger ones.
**HOW TO PLAY** Swipe to move a catball.
Game features:
- action arcade game
- many different levels
- animalistic chars
- so fun and addictive