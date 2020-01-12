X

Join Leo Catomy the cat at the winter theme park and check out all the marvelous attractions.

Enter the theme park island where the curious Cat is waiting for you in order to discover all the marvelous attractions.

Walk the Cat around the snowy park in order to reach the different attractions. Take a ride on the bumper cars, on the breathtaking rollercoaster, the nostalgic pirates ships or the elevator fall and many other marvelous attractions.

If you should feel a little bit tired you can enjoy the view from unmissable ferris wheel.

What are you waiting for? Join the fun!

If you like theme park games, simulator games, cat simulator games, rollercoaster games, simulation games or cat games in general then you will love Cat Theme & Amusement Ice Park!

- - - Features: - - -

High quality 3D video graphics

One finger control joystick

Cat game - cat games

Fun park - theme park - amusement park

Rollercoaster, bumper car, free fall, pirate ship, ferris wheel and more

Cool mini games like, match-3, air hockey, robot shooter, unblock puzzle etc.

Background music and sounds

Fun for teenagers and adults of all ages with Leo Catomy

Cat Theme & Amusement Ice Park is a free application. Download Cat Theme & Amusement Ice Park now and please rate it with 5 stars if you like it.

What's new in version 7.0

Version 7.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
